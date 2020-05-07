Coronavirus affects the manufacturer of iPhone in China

February

Coronavirus vs iPhone. The manufacturer of iPhone in China, Hon Hai Precision Industry communicated to some of its employees that it would postpone reactivation of the production of these devices. All this as a result of the spread of the virus originated in Whuan.

In accordance with Bloomberg News the company also known as Foxconn, sent a message through their internal application in which it announced that it could not decide on a new date of start of work “until further notice”.

Subsequently, the assembly announced that they would continue operating at full performance from this Monday, February 10. However, the company asked its employees that went on vacation for the Lunar New Year not to return to work when this will end.

This situation could affect the launch of an iPhone more affordable will be released in march, by the delays in the production chain. Foxconn develops for Apple devices in a plant located in Zhengzhou in the center of China and the other two in Shenzhen.