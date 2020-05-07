Coronavirus: Maria Sharapova shares her personal number to talk during the quarantine

The Russian wants to stay in touch with their fans during the pandemic

Lto extenista Maria Sharapova, one of the athletes most influential in the world, and that was for 10 consecutive years the best paid to its positive Meldounium in 2016, is maintained in forty in one of his residences in the united States, from where he undertook a remarkable campaign in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus, when you give your phone number to talk with people about today.

The tennis player, 32 years, announced his official retirement from the court, on the 26th of February, tired of struggling against his physical problems that had decimated their performance and their results.

By not being able to leave the house, had the idea of giving your phone number, via the social networks, so that all people can write in to comment how you feel as a result of the coronavirus or any other circumstance.

“I tried to find the way to be in touch with all my followers because last week I had a great time doing a videoconference with 150 of you. I loved to chat and would want to be more connected with the fans because we are all going through the confinement. I want you to write what you think. I leave a phone number and I can send any message you will come directly to my mobile, the same that I am holding now. I’m going to respond“he said via a video in which he added the telephone number (us) announced: (+1)310-564-7981.

This initiative has come to surprise on the professional circuit. Even extenistas as Mardy Fish, the current us coach of the Davis Cup, he replied with an emoji question mark.

Text me. https://t.co/LcuNbEBnzR ? Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 3, 2020

