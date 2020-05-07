Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow (‘Friends’) celebrate together the Christmas | Film and Television

If there is something that our protagonists have shown is that there is nothing or no one that can tear down their friendship. Since both are joined in the filming of the popular sitcom Friends in 1994, they managed to keep the connection that they felt in their first encounter.

In fact, the issuance of the last chapter in 2004 was not for them any threat. Have been multiple occasions in which we have seen together, and enjoying their union. A friendship that has joined the very Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green. The followers of Friends they dream of meeting their favorite characters on screen.

But going with the grain. With the arrival of the season’s most festive of the year, it also opens the way to hangout with friends and family to celebrate the happiness and excitement of these dates. Some of them have been Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Monica and Phoebe in Friendswho have become to be found to enjoy Christmas in the company.

This is demonstrated through the social networks, where Cox shared a selfie along with her friend and a video in which he appeared with an egg painted on his face. We will, that, as expected, there was no shortage of laughter.

Yes, not everyone seemed to grasp the joke that Courteney wanted to spread with the drawing of his face, and is that the actress wanted to refer to the song Egg Man of Beastie Boys. It’s all a classic noventero!

Lisa also shared this picture on his account of Instagram, where he also took the opportunity to give away a fun-filled words to his friend and colleague. “Do it again, Court? #oops #ámateatimisma”, he said.

There is No doubt that our protagonists maintain a friendship more true created inside the screen. A friendship that has already caused quite a bit of nostalgia among the fans of the sitcom that starred in and which has become one of the main reasons for their return.

And what is that to thee? Would you like to see again Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe on the screen?