Crazy fans return of How I met your mother

Mexico.- The wait is over and the fans went crazy on social networks to-be-released (now streaming) the famous series “How I met your mother“(HIMYM).

Starring Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel, and with a total of 9 seasons is as Amazon decided to consent to their followers.

“How I met your mother“it was premiered for the first time in the year 2005 and managed to be among the best comedies most loved by the small screen. After 6 years the series returned to Netflix, but only lasted 2 years out in 2019.

Now Amazon Prime he has returned with a sigh to its subscribers for the series was performed yesterday.

In addition to “Beauty & The Beast”, “the Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers” and “Will & Grace”.

However, whoever took the role was HIMYM as became a trend in Twitter and until their fans created different memes.