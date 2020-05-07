Criticism of The Farewell with Awkwafina

If in Posthumousprevious film of the director Lulu Wang, was adopted the generic formula of a romance in the margins of the death (an artist sees how his work and your own life appreciates in value after creérsele dead) to address other subjects-fresh, in this very estimable The Farewell the u.s. does the same with a story that could work within the constraints of melodrama and family comedy of manners…but adding to the formula, again, certain textures, and interests that give more play than the mere attack on the tear of the viewer.

Wang faces here’s a story (or rather a lie) for real, something so disturbing and everyday as is the impending death of a loved one. But this reason is just the excuse, the macguffin of The Farewell, a film that actually addresses the cultural crossroads between East and West through the character played by Awkwafina. She is a young woman born in China but raised in New York city that is certainly throughout the history if to tell her grandmother Nai Nai what his family is escamoteando by cultural tradition: the old woman is dying of cancer. From there, Lulu Wang tries to show the contradictory ways that are both cultures manage their feelings, casting of step a reflection on the figure of the immigrant, devoid of any excess or affectation tragic.

It happens all faithful to the tradition of melodrama to a more traditional, no less than during the preparation of a wedding, so we assume that The Farewellthe film not only pays respect to certain family rituals, but also of gender. Wang what you are interested in, keeping respect to the emotions and avoiding any hint of condescension with the characters, the question of identity: the dichotomy between China and the US, two powers in war, business, a market where Hollywood is desperately seeking to expand their market, but also moved in the most intimate sphere: individualism american against chinese community. There is a scene, in which he clarifies everything so formidable, the one that Lili speaks with his father and his uncle and that the latter answered him in two powerful sentences, solving part of the conflict of the young and thus of the film.

The family drama is, therefore, the excuse to dissect certain cultural and social differences, but at the same time to provide a story that works quite well in the humorous and the dramatic. Without loading the inks in the sappy, The Farewell achieves a healthy balance between smile and cry and illuminates the contradictions of not belonging at all to any site. A wedding before a funeral, or living a wedding as a funeral does not seem so contradictory.