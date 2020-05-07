Critique of “Violet and Finch”, Netflix: a girl in isolation, and not by the coronavirus

Elle Fanning stopped, a long time ago, being the younger sister of Dakota (The war of the worlds, My name is Sam).

Elle was a little girl in The daycare dadwith Eddie Murphy, also in Babel (I was going to upa Adriana Barraza) but after Somewhere, in a place of the heartby Sofia Coppola, was Super 8 (2011) which opened the eyes of many viewers.

In the film, J. J. Abrams, creator of Lost and director of the Episodes VII and IX of Star Warsshe was almost more mysterious than the plot of the sci-fi film produced by Steven Spielberg. Then would come, among other, Ginger & Rosa, Twixtthe father of Sofia, Francis Ford Coppola, to jump to Maleficent or Return with glory (Trumbo). And was even a member of the Jury of the Cannes film Festival last may.

In less than a month met 22 years. Able to not ring for this case of the coronavirus, but what is certain is that the film is still doing a teenager.

In Violet and Finch, own production that Netflix went up less than a month ago to his platform, then responds to the first of the two names in the title. And, of course, goes back to being a teenager. Not as mysterious as in Super 8but yes extremely conflicted.

See also







And it is not for less. Violet suffers in the flesh the death of his older sister. Was in a car accident, and she, Violet, was in the passenger seat. Has not recovered, and she walks across the secondary school as well, wandering around, not wanting to see friends. And one day, standing on the edge of a bridge, maybe with the urge to throw herself, Finch, the other name of the title, the saves.

Finch also has his own. Not the has well passed child -parent pickguard – and when the relationship between the african american and blonde, who are peers of the child, begins to assert itself -because engage in a romance, it’s not going the boy disappears. It doesn’t address the so-called Violet. Nothing.

See also







Directed by Brett Haley (a darling of Sundance), this romantic drama in which mental health is a topic that, you will see, is central, is the determination of one and of another that makes that love will endure. Or not.

Because Finch is more than stubborn to take Violet to the isolation in which it is immersed, as a partner of a project of studies. And because Violet, when you finally open your eyes you will feel accompanied.

See also







Agree, the novel Jennifer Niven has low blows, and some situations are downright amazing. But they are good performances by the actors which saves her. The of Fanning, and Justice Smith (Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen), which has it 24 years! and ago, as a teenager, and a air to Will Smith, in their idioms, and way of acting, but has no relationship with the actor In search of happiness -by searching for a drama-.

Violet and Finch

Good

Romantic Drama. U.S., 2020. Original title: “All the Bright Places”. 107’, SAM 16. From: Brett Haley. With: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Luke Wilson. Available on: Netflix.