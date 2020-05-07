Dakota Fanning outshines the Elle Fanning of Maleficent in SAG Awards 2020 with a breathtaking outfit of princess dress of Valentino | Fashion 2020 | Looks | Hollywood | Photos | Fashion-and-beauty

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
11


Dakota Fanning, like her sister, have been shown to have an influence on the fashion with the various outfits that look. This occasion gave a lesson of style in the carpet gray, the SAG Awards 2020, where she wore a dress sparkly that it seems inspired in the little mermaid and that is the trend for this year.

Don'T MISS: Jennifer Lopez wins the SAG with its sophisticated look [FOTOS]
You CAN READ: Jennifer Aniston and Millie Bobby look beautiful outfits that will set the trend in bridal

During its passage through the carpet of the award ceremony, Dakota wore a sparkly dress in the signature Valentino mermaid with applications of bright and pale-green to gray. The sophisticated piece had a V-neckline and a small opening in the abdomen that gave a touch phenomenal to your look. The artist accompanied the dress with some earrings and a ring, an alternative minimalist.

With respect, to your beauty look, Dakota is known for using makeup to skin tones or natural, perfect for blondes. Her hair, combed her hair in soft waves and let it loose, a refreshing touch to this awards season where the buns and cuts bob are the protagonists.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston attracts attention at the awards SAG with your white dress
Don'T STOP READING: do You like the white? Look at the outfits that you can wear in the summer [FOTOS]

With this outfit, the actress shows us that the skirts of tulle does not go out of fashion, as they also opted for this style for the Golden Globes using a strapless pink Dior. This kind of looks reminds us of the nostalgia of the divas of the past, those who wore the glitter of the 20’s.

So, if you have no idea what to wear to a marriage of elegant style, because this dress can serve as inspiration.

You may be interested

  • Innova this season with the terracotta color that is already a trend this 2020

    Innova this season with the terracotta color that is already a trend this 2020



READ MORE:  Do you slip up? Mia Khalifa lets see more of the account at the boast wedding dress
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here