David Lynch could have called Naomi Watts and Laura Dern for a new series on Netflix

David Lynch it is one of the filmmakers most celebrated of the story: the artist of 74 years recently received the Oscar of honor for his career in the seventh art. However, many also recognize him for his role in television thanks to the series surrealists such as Twin Peaks.

Currently, Lynch is far from retiring and continues to produce art exhibitions, and even content for Netflix. According to specialised media, such as World of Reel, David is working on a new series for the streaming platform.

Although until now has not revealed any plot, yes there are strong rumors that it would be a spin-off of Mulholland Drive or even a sequel Twin Peaks: The Return. Such claims gathered strength after the actresses Naomi Watts and Laura Dern, usual partner of Lynch, to attend a meeting in the offices of Netflix.

On the other hand, the site Recapped added more spice to the discussion with statements like: “The leading role of the new production of David Lynch requires nudity in good taste. Actress with dark hair between 20 and 30 years.”

While it is prudent for the time to remain skeptical to this kind of rumors, there’s also that to consider as possible that the director is a native of Montana follow the example of colleagues as demanding as Martin Scorsese and decide that it is time of accepting the financial support of Netflix to achieve their ambitious projects.