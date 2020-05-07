Digital Marketing organic Vs. pay: What suits you?

March

The marketing digital cash should be as simple as it is brilliant. And it is always better if it’s free (what we know normally as marketing organic). We refer to the media in which there is a payment by the positioning of the brand: social media, content marketing, blogs, newspaper and web positioning.

There have been bright examples of online marketing without investmentas the campaign is unveiled Dollar Shave Club. Your legendary video “Our Blades Are F***ing Great.”campaign , without the investment to be positioned organically on the internet. They came to have three million customers and sell more than $200 million before being acquired by Unilever.

Even so, many times it is more valuable a campaign of paid advertising an organic – not to mention that each time it has become more difficult to achieve growth without investing in advertising.

Entrepreneurs should not become frustrated if your campaigns organic have an ever more limited: from an analysis of 50 web sites with more than 100 million visits, in Minimalist Agency, we saw that the percentage of natural visits decreased by 20% in 2019.

As a viable alternative to the organic, are the campaigns paid: Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and so on. This is all part of what a brand pays for to maintain a presence with your consumers and potential customers.

Although it is always better to get something by paying as little as possible, fail to communicate in these times is to prefer the invisibility – and that’s a cost much higher–.

The world of advertising investment in digital has grown beyond measure. In 2018, mexican companies invested 33 billion 628 million pesos, according to the Study of Investment in Communication on the Internet by 2019, published by PwC. The trend speaks of steady increases in excess of 15% annually since five years ago.

The paid portion will guarantee you to reach a greater number of people with a greater control of your audience, it will speed up the positioning of your brand and will show a result more immediately, the next organic will boost the recognition, prestige and value of your brand.

In a nutshell, this is what you can obtain of which have a cost and what is not, taking into account the advantages of each modality:

MARKETING ORGANIC

VITAL WEB: Although the organic traffic is going down. A study by Brightedge Research highlights that the clicks organic still represent just over 50% of searches overall on the Internet. So there is a good chance of attracting people to your site if it is updated, it presents you constant traffic and meets the demands of Google.

CONTENT IS KING: The scope of organic not require a reversal pattern but it requires a lot of resources to improve the visibility and the SEO (search engine optimization) of your page. Similarly, the realization of good content will be vital to sustaining this type of marketing. If there is a content to be interesting and relevant, an organic effort is destined to fail.

PATIENCE AND SUCCESS: For a organic strategy to generate results requires time and patience (typically minimum of nine or 12 months before you can see it reflected in higher sales). Once achieved has the advantage that many consumers rely more on the organic results of Google than in the ads, anticipating that are from companies more established, with greater recognition and and with more time to operate in the industry.

MARKETING PAID

EFFICIENCY IMMEDIATE: Pay for a digital campaign opens the possibility of reaching the target audience much faster and more controlled. In a matter of hours you can manage to have an active ad, and can be segmented to display only the public ideal.

For example, in Google you can post an ad only when someone makes a specific search like “buy flight to New York.” And in the case of Facebook, you can show an ad promoting a trip only to people who traveling frequently and shows interest for tourism in the united States. This degree of control and visibility is an advantage that allows companies to optimize their efforts so much more streamlined.

CONTROL AND VISIBILITY: Another advantage of the marketing guideline is to offer a diversity of metrics that a business owner can understand the results. You can tell not only what audience we reach with each ad, but also to understand how many people saw, clickearon and bought thanks to a particular campaign. In the same way, you can test multiple ideas to the potential market to understand what works best in a matter of days.

FUTURE VIABILITY: Although it is essential to try to efforts both organic and paid, the future painted in mind that the internet platforms most popular (Google, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube) are giving priority to monetize every user of their tools. Google has made constant changes to it increasingly difficult to differentiate between an organic result and one paid:

*Evolution of the view of adwords on Google. The results every time, blending more between organic and ' paid

In like manner the platforms of Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have changed their algorithms in the last 2 years to give less priority to the organic content – an effort of course to be able to charge for results rather than giving them a “free”. But as you probably still are missing years for what you paid, take absolute precedence over what is organic, the best thing you can do for entrepreneurs is to try both strategies –always measuring and comparing, to understand what works best and why.