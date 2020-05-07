Dior and Givenchy manufactured hand sanitizers in large quantities to France

March

17, 2020



1 min read





United against the coronavirus. LVMH, the parent company of brands such as Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlainconfirmed that will use the plants of your cosmetics and fragrances for the manufacture of gel anti-bacterial.

The group property of Bernard Arnault, said in a press release that starting this Monday, march 16, units of production of perfumes and cosmetics manufacture hand sanitizer in large quantities.

The product will be delivered to the health authorities in France and the Assistance Publique-Hospitaux de Paris, a network of 39 hospitals, and will not have cost, according to information CNN.

With this action LVMH intends to help prevent the risk of the lack of this product in France, as well as allow a greater number of people to adopt good habits to protect against the spread of the virus.

According to the group, the initiative will be maintained for the time required and in coordination with the health authorities.