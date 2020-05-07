Disney delayed the launches of the Soul and Strip and The Last Dragon – Spoiler Time

Given that the theaters are still closed and it is not known when the people could leave the quarantine, Disney has postponed officially two more titles.

Soul, the new film Pixar, it had its premiere scheduled for the 19th of June in the cinemas, but the pandemic is now pushed to the end of this year, the November 20 more precisely. Because of that, Stripe and the last dragon of Walt Disney Animation have been removed from the 25 November to relocate the March 12, of 2021.

This means that now there is a grand premiere planned for movie theaters until July, which is the new home of Mulan. It also means that the end of the year will be filled with movies. It is likely that there are more delays in the coming weeks, unless arising soon new developments on the situation of the coronavirus that suggest otherwise.

Soul, the director of Inside Out, Pete Docter, is the story of Joe Gardner (Foxx), a music teacher who gets the gig of their dreams just before he falls in a hole. With your body in a coma, his soul is found in the “You Seminar“ a kingdom of another world for the souls before they enter their human bodies. There, Joe is with another soul, 22 (Fey), and the couple undertakes a journey to return it to its body.

With the voices of Awkwafina and Cassie Steele, Stingray and the last dragon see the fictional world of Kumandra, a place that is invaded by a dark force and sinister. The warrior is lonely Stripe (Steele) embarks on his own quest to find the last dragon remaining (Awkwafina) with the hope of saving their home.