Dominion reveals the return of a key character

The production of Jurassic World: Dominion has been disrupted by the pandemic coronavirus. It is difficult to know when they will resume filmingbut the material of the recording up to now has already made an important revelation: a photo of the set has revealed the return of a key character of Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen.

The previous movie reveals that Maisie Lockwood it is a clone of the deceased daughter of Benjamin Lockwood. Its fate in the franchise was in the air, but a picture from the shoot shared by the director Colin Trevorrow he has confirmed his destination.

“For all the professionals in the world of film, television, entertainment and the arts, join the challenge to post a photo of your work. Only a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a photo“she wrote alongside the snapshot, which looks to the young actress Isabella Sermon through a screen.

To all professionals in the film, television, arts and entertainment world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 19, 2020

At the end of the tape for the small-scale along with Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), after that the dinosaurs manage to escape the park wreaking havoc. The snapshot does not provide data on the plotbeyond the presence of Maisie in a snowy landscape.

In addition to the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howardactors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill also back in the roles that they performed in the original Jurassic Park, released in 1993. Despite the crisis of the COVID-19, the launch of Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for the 11th of June 2021 and by the time Universal has not changed its date despite the fact that the shooting has been paralyzed.