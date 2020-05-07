Elle Fanning changed his look and wore a bob, the hair cut that is conquering the 2020

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images



Elle Fanning used to surprise us with her incredible style, which not only focuses on their spectacular dresses and original outfits, also in their sound decisions with regard to your hair and make-up.

While the protagonist of Maleficent account with a beauty natural, also bet for the latest trends in fashion and beauty that will help to highlight even more.

In general, the actress tends to wear her hair long and loose. Soft waves or straight ends crown the most of your hairstyles.

However, one of the beauty trends which lately has had a boom among the celebrities is the cut bob. Whether in a classic style and straight or in such a stirring and popular shaggy bobwith its vibe, carefree and full of volume.

In this sense, Elle Fanning decided to say goodbye to her signature long, for a moment, and venture to wear this style of hair, that every time we see more and more among the famous.

For the premiere of The Roads Not Taken, in the Festival the International of Cinema of Berlin, the actress looked spectacular with her short hair styled in a cut bob, which evokes all the glamour of old Hollywood.

Berlinale. I love you Salma, Sally, and Xavier. I love this movie #TheRoadsNotTaken ???

The light volume created by two waves of large and soft frames the face of Elle. The plus of their look is the beautiful brooch of crystals that was placed in the right side of his head and holds it gently on your hair.

In reality, Fanning still not bet completely for this hair cut, as that to look as spectacular the actress did not had a session with the scissors, but hundreds of forks were the responsible for holding your hair in a faux bob or bob fake.

The truth is that we would love to encourage them to cut their hair as well. It is amazing!!!

