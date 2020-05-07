Elle Fanning stars in ‘Violet & Finch’

A new plot of love comes the platform Netflix. This time it is Violet & Finchthe adaptation of the book All places bright, Jennifer Niven. The best thing of all is that it will have to wait a long time to be able to enjoy this film, as starting from the 28th of February of the same year it will be available on the digital platform. The story chronicles the life of two teenagers that fall in love, and that you constantly have health problems, to be together, details that are reminiscent of the film Under the same star. In this story, Elle Fanning it will be who plays Violet, a young man plunged in a deep depression after the death of his sister.



VIEW GALLERY





In this way he shall be accompanied by Justice Smith (Detective pikachu) that will give life to Finch, the guy who will try by all means help her get out of the darkness that is Violet. However, the plot is complicated because Finch is also hiding somethingand is that have of several mental disorders (depression and disorder of bipolarity) that makes it away and not pick up the phone. As it happens in the book, the movie comes to reflect the struggle of the protagonists to overcome the mental illness that they suffer from a human perspective.

Throughout the story you will see the transition of the characters, since that will give the step the teenage to the maturity. So, they will have to face for the first time to different situations that you are going by putting the life. At the helm of this youth project is located the director Brett Haleythat will be in charge of the script in which she has also participated Jennifer Niven, lto own author of the book. Also, Elle Fanning, in addition to being the protagonist of the plot, serves as executive producer of the tape, being his first time in this kind of charges.

Elle Fanning is located in a great professional moment, because that is not the only project that you have on your agenda. You will also be in The path not chosen the director Sally Potter, and in addition share screen with Salma Hayek and Javier Bardem. Also acted as a producer in The Great, a tv series and, finally, in The nightingaleyou will work along with his sister Dakota, and whose shooting is scheduled to start throughout the 2020.



