Eva Mendes explained why you do not publish family photos in your social networks

The pair of actors is tight with his family life and protect your privacy on social networks

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling take nine years forming a solid partner and together they had two daughters: Emerald, 5 years old, and Beloved, of 4. Both are very secretive about their private life and do not share it on the social networks. In times of pandemic coronavirus the actress is very active in the virtual world and explained why you do not publish images with your family.

Aware of your profile reserved, Mendes made a clarification in your last posting: “During these times I am very confused on what to post and what not to do. I decided that I’m going to share things that touch me with the hope that the move”.

“As a non-public about my family and I feel that it is not okay to post always about the work, here you have it: one of my favorite works of art, one of my favorite artists,” he added. The photo that you chose is a classic work of art of Rene Magritte. Before this confession, a fan took the opportunity to ask him: “And why don’t you go up you images of your family?”.

The actress replied. “I always had the clear limit when it comes to my husband and my daughters. I will speak of them, of course, but I will not post photos of our daily life because my daughters are small and do not understand what it really means to publish his image.” And closed: “So, as I feel that I do not have his consent, I will not post your picture until they are old enough. We operate this way between us: that what we do is private.”

The next day he shared a picture that made him one of his daughters, and wrote: “She is me, according to my daughter. It is fairly accurate. I didn’t become a master baker or a good cook during the quarantine period. I did not see a gym in two months. I wrote a novel. But yes I try to be a mother fun. Let me know how you feel”.

Since they met in the film Crossroads, the couple is characterized by its secrecy and the unique in family photos that are known of them were captured by paparazzi. They are one of the exceptions in Hollywood, and every time it comes up a rumor about them, tend not to give statements to clarify it. In February last year, it resonated with a strong version of which the actress was in the sweet waiting again, but neither of the two confirmed or denied. So, cautious and discreet, living their love as a united front that respects to the letter every decision.