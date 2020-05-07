Eva Mendes has responded to those who want to embarrass by age

Instagram

Eva Mendes is regarded as one of the women more talented of the show. After receiving negative criticism regarding his age, the interpreter has decided to answer once and for all his haters and prove that age is not an impediment for any woman.

Instagram

Recently, the actress of 46 years, spoke about comments he has received via social networks in which some followers have made him see that it is “doing more”. With all the security in the world, Mendes launched a reflection that confirms that your age does not define your value as a person.

Instagram

In a fun interview with the magazine Peoplethe actress mentioned that she is concerned that people will look strange a process as natural and inevitable as aging.

“It seems to Me dangerous that we continue assimilating as something bad, shameful or frightening, that women make greater. It seems to Me until archaic the idea that the girls should not have to ask its age”

Instagram

The movie star and wife of Ryan Gosling, with whom she has two small daughters, he also mentioned that they will commit themselves to respond normally, and even pride to anyone who dares to ask him how old he is.

Sonia Reccia/Getty Images



“If you ask me my age, I’ll answer without any problem. I am 46 years old, I still have not assimilated that the time passes so fast and it gives me a little vertigo, but I am proud of all that I have lived and vital moment in which I find myself,” said the interpreter.

Instagram

With this, the actress plans to finish with all the prejudices that surround the women while they grow older. It is a way to show the world that age does not define the value or importance of a person, and that is a process as natural as any other.

Instagram

This act of courage seeks to eradicate the thoughts backward with which women must contend with all ages.

Instagram

What do you think of his incredible answer? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to read more about this talented actress, this is for you: