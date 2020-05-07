Eva Mendes says that sometimes looks like a ‘horse’

Eva Mendes talked a clear and confesò that sometimes you feel like a horse.

It all started with a short video that looks at Mendes with a fun and flirty print dress purple that he called his “favorite”reports eonline.com.

“I think that sometimes I look like a horse. It is not a bad thing. It just is. If you were an animalclearly it would be a horse. Or a Shetland pony ”, subtituló your video, that also showed her smiling from ear to ear.

“Anyway, here I am, riding with my new favorite dress. ¡¡¡I LOVE THIS DRESS!!!!! itThanks @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! I love love love this ”, he added.

However, not all were fans of the design.

“I do not like these designs, you need a better designer that you instruct to these patterns ugly”, wrote a person under the publication of the actress.

Look at it: Dies ‘Sorolo’, one of the legends of El Chorrillo

However, it was the response of Mendes which made more people to speak out in the comments section.

“I am sorry that you don’t like this. It turns out that is my favorite piece my new collection ”, she replied.

“But I’m sure there are other things that you might like. If not, (Kate Hudson) and (Gabrielle Union), who developed some cool stuff. Then there may be something for you there. ”

Don’t miss: As dreamed of! Irene Nunez is married with his KEN in the Church of La Merced