Experts analyze the style, unusual for the mild-mannered Kim Kardashian

Photo: Photo: Photo: Kim Kardashian West/Reproduction

When it comes to the couple, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have almost everything, if it makes the front pages of newspapers and magazines. Recently, even the house has been hit with a spotlight. In the essay, the Architectural Digest, the stars of the north-american, commented on the choice of the style of “the monastery, a futuristic”, which is prevalent in the design of the home.

The residence, which is located in the city of Los Angeles, california, in the United States, has been purchased by the couple in may 2013. Since then, the property has gone through several reforms, to take on the identity of the current one, which has the design of the interior was signed by the belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.

With more than 40 years of work, the focus for the segment, Vervoordt has become a true reference in the design of modern europe, in addition to a curator in the art. As shown, the interior designer Marcia Debski Smith, the style, the belgian artist is marked by the following characteristics: – a few pieces of furniture, and no clutter, resulting in a simple and luxurious.

“The emphasis is on natural materials such as wood in soft colors, often used on walls and ceilings. And the floors are of stone, everything is too “washed out”, and in the presence of a lot of natural light, bringing the feeling is always very fresh,” says the expert.



Less is more

The DNA will be a long journey it’s been part of the environments were designed by Vervoordt. And, increasingly, the students have arrebanhado many people because it is geometric shapes, simple straight lines, and the spaces are decorated with a few of the objects, the colors that are neutral and that you care about the most, for one the layout is functional and clean.

“Bright spaces and fresh, with a little texture, neutral colours, and furnished with a few pieces of furniture, are the main reference points for this style. Bet the wood is also an option that will fit into this design,” says interior designer Patrícia Hagobian.

There is a link in the same way, the lifestyle of the client. There are lots of styles in the decor, and when it comes time to choose the one that prevails is always the one that best reflects the personality of the occupant.

“There is no doubt that this is a project with a footprint, which is more conceptual. I think that the trader may have been based on a briefing and study of the needs of the couple, Kardashian-West,” he said.

The room is in the North-West, eldest daughter of the couple, it is also designed by the belgian designer. In contrast to the rest of the house, the environment is covered by the color pink. The head of the butterfly to the bed linen, the whole place seems to have been taken out of a fairy tale, as it should be for a true Kardashian!

Peace in the midst of the chaos

The couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s lives a living out of a busy time in the media — no doubt about it. With this in mind, one of the interpretations for the concept of a clean, it is related, precisely, to try to balance between and personal life versus their professional work.

“I realize that a lot of people are critical of the houses of the well-known people. But I tend to say that the style is reflective of the will of each person, the individuality of each person. The choice of this aesthetic may be at the expense of the life-style as well the uneasy and restless, that they live in. And then, at the end of the day, we look at our home-a song of peace,” says Alex Rose, a designer and professor at the Iesb.

It is to make a larger space for the children to play in, whether it is to be a place of calm in the midst of the chaos, and the goals and objectives of the client in the home, they are taken to heart by the designer in charge. “A professional never design for themselves, but for the other one,” he said.