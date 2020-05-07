Fashion trends that Blair Waldorf of Gossip Girl would wear

In full 2020 Blair Waldorf is still a reference of style. The character played by Leighton Meester it was dictatorial tendencies during the golden years of Gossip Girl and even some of them are still valid in the new decade began, but what would be the obsessions that Blair would be in today?

The wealthy teen Upper East Side had signs very distinctive about their style: the tartanthe headbandsthe average with stilettos or flats, romantic dresses, many of these have been reinvented in 2020 and we are confident that if Blair Waldorf was in effect at this time would have a wardrobe to be envied.

So we reflect on the trends of today that Blair Waldorf you could adopt without any problem with its very distinctive and elegant style.

The volume

Blair Waldorf wore a dress of Oscar de la Renta. © Ignat/Bauer-Griffin

Some of the most memorable moments of Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl occurred when she was wearing romantic dresses, very theatrical, as the standard pink of the fashion house’s Latin american Oscar de la Renta that took as he ran taken from the hand of Dan Humphrey, or your legendary red dress that was used in Paris to be reunited with Chuck Bass.

The theatricality of these dresses is still alive in 2020, but with forms-bulky, a trend that queen the costumes of night at present. It is not difficult to imagine Blair Waldorf on the stairs of the MET in New York with a dress Giambattista Valli.

The volume is a trend in 2020

The color green

The green was a colo recurrent in the closet of Blair. © Ray Tamarra

Another trend Blair Waldorf definitely would continue to use would be to wear outfits with green color as the protagonist. The it girl took this color on several occasions, always in tones that swayed between the emerald green, lime green and green cloverwhat’s our favorite? The coat/layer that he used when he went to meet with Chuck to be reconciled with him (and we all know how he ended up that sad chapter).

In 2020, the color green it is everywhere, especially in this season of spring that is about to begin. We’ve seen it in jackets and, above all, dresses that will definitely Blair would adopt.

Spring/summer collections prêt-à-porter of Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, and Hermès (left to right). © Alessandro Lucioni/Filippo Fior/Gorunway.com

Dresses midi

Blair Waldorf used to wear short dresses or to the knee. © James Devaney

The famous long midi was not very popular in the days of “Gossip Girl”. When Serena Van der Woodsen wearing dresses they were mini and when Blair Waldorf the wore were a little above the knee or mid-knee, so if this last had to renew your wardrobe dressed in 2020 you would have to do it with models midi.

In 2020, there are dresses midi for all styles and tastes, Blair Waldorf would the more sophisticated, those cross-cut skirts and breezy combined with stilettos or high boots.

Spring/summer collections prêt-à-porter Alexander McQueen, Escada and Stella McCartney (left to right). © Alessandro Lucioni/Courtey of Escada/Filippo Fior

Loafers with socks

Blair Waldorf made the flats with stockings they looked cool. © James Devaney

Blair Waldorf made of flats with average color something cool, but in 2020 it would not be possible because such shoes are not very popular currently. In their place are loafers, and one of the most popular ways to wear them is with socks white or other colors that raise a outfit.

Street Style with loafers. © Getty images

Culottes

Blair Waldorf was not a fan of the pants, but in 2020 the culottes could be your go-to favorite. © Getty Images

Were few occasions in which Blair Waldorf led trousers during Gossip Girl, probably because they weren’t on trend tailored to fit your elegant style, but in 2020 this will definitely change and the young man ever fall in love with the culottes thanks to its fall bulky or their versions in leather could definitely combine with a white shirt buttoned up to the neck or a top of sleeves balloon.