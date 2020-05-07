‘Friends’: six friends join together against the pandemic

The actors announced a challenge beneficial to sort out tickets to their show at the reunion.

From several months ago has been talking of the expected reunion of the protagonists of Friends. The confirmation Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer made to exploit social networks for the thrill of seeing them together 16 years after, but unfortunately, due to the health emergency by the coronavirus, the show had to be postponed until the crisis is overcome.

But it’s not all bad news. Through their accounts of Instagram, the protagonists of the comedy have announced a valuable challenge that will serve to help charities as No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels America and America’s Food Fundthat provide food to people affected by the pandemic.

The proposal of the actors is part of the initiative All In Challenge, in which various celebrities offer experiences to collect money for charitable actions. In the case of the protagonists of Friendswho donate 10 dollars in the future will be able to participate in the draw for tickets to the big show of the reunion. Interested parties can log into the web site AllInChallenge.com and do their contributions.

The sweepstakes winners will be able to attend the recording with five friends, and be treated as special guests, as part of a experience VIP Friends in the tour by Warner Bros. Studios.

Before the pandemic, the show Friends was scheduled to be broadcast on the platform HBO Max on the 27th of may. Only have to wait for everything to return to normal to see together again to Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, best friends of the tv.

(Cover image: Warner Bros.)