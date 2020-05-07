Friends. The reason why Phoebe and Joey were not together

Digital Millennium

Friends it has become a classic television all remember with great longing, above all for the unwavering fun and friendship of six young new yorkers that protagonizaban the program. To 16 years from the end of the popular series, we solve one of the questions that most concerned fans: Why is Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribbiani didn’t end up together?

Over 10 seasons, the audience was witness to the bands and loving the adventures and the dilemmas they faced Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer).

Following the idea that friendship is the basis of any loving relationship, Monica marries Chandler (the best friend of his brother) and Ross ends up with Rachel, who was in love with since his teenage years.

But, for years the followers of the series are still wondering what was the reason for that Joey never had a relationship with Phoebedespite the undoubted chemistry between the two characters.

In several scenes, Phoebe and Joey continue a series of dialogues that demonstrate your relationship friends with rightsin fact in several interviews with the actor Matt LeBanc confirmed. After the dilemma, the creator of Friends, David Cranand, solved the mystery, for it revealed that it had been a mistake bringing these characters.

“Everything would have been too neat and too full. When the aim was to keep united the stories of the six characters, it would have been really easy to follow that path, but I think we all feel that it would be a mistake,” said David Crane in an interview to the newspaper Metro.co.uk.

Also, Davide Crane explained that they did not want to repeat the same story that is developed with the other characters, as this could become tedious for the audience.

“Because of what we had done with Ross and Rachel, we had to give to Monica and Chandler another set of challenges, so your entire journey of how they ended up together and having babies had to be different. I think that is the biggest challenge of doing a show for 10 years, ” he mentioned.

