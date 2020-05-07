Giancarlo Stanton used to model Adriana Lima How weights! | AT BAT

Giancarlo Stanton used to model Adriana Lima How weights!

If you’ve gone to the gym and you’re bored with the same weights they always have, the more likely it is that you’re not alone in that.

But, there are people like Giancarlo Stanton. Your muscles, quite frankly, are too big. Then, your workouts have to be a bit different.



Doing your routine in the Kirk Myers’ Dogpound—may in New York, but probably in Miami, where it is marked in the message of Instagram—the slugger of the Yankees took advantage of some time with the weights to use as a nothing more and nothing less than the brazilian Adriana Lima, a former Victoria’s Secret model. Thus living the rich and beautiful.

When Stanton finished with that part of their training, it was time to swings. But not with a bat, but with a hammer.

