Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk, stars of the new collection of Max Mara

In Italy Max Mara he was nicknamed as the Giant Silent. One of those strange cases of fashion who manage to combine the critical success and commercial growth. Since its origin, more than 60 years ago, specialized in the manufacture and patronage of coats that, to this day, continues its success in sales. Does your icon? The model 101801, which launched on the market 30 years ago and for which no time passes. The success of this creation has been as explosive as numerically productive. During the decade of the 70’s her creative team welcomed personalities from the likes of Franco Moschino and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. In the early 90’s, Achille Maramotti founder of Max Mara – was already the fourth fortune most important of Italy. An artisan work that has borne fruit and that seeks to generate a strong image and a consolidated support to the culture and the art with the creation of several awards, among which are, the Art Prize for Women.

One of the campaigns most iconic Max Mara

Tailoring female has become the ‘new black’ and one of the most important trends this fall/ winter 2019. This is no secret summary, rather a reality. Well, we are very wrong to think that the spring of this year 2020, there will bring us any kind of proposal dress. Nothing more far from reality, the grey and pastel colours that have come with the fall of the leaf in the fall, stay. The entrance to the good time, still far in the calendar, it is expected without any type of turn of nut or unforeseen, as it the suit jacket will continue to be a trend of fashion world. One of the signatures to confirm this theory is to the Italian, Max Mara. Many great fashion firms we did already, but the textile giant Italian has risen to the gateway the most sober version of a classic that refuses to leave its position on the podium.

The prescriptoras of fashion seemed to be very willing to park the black, but in the end have not been able to resist the new proposal spring/ summer 2020 Max Mara. A silhouette that leaves behind the austerity that is assumed adjacent to the black suit. A campaign that presents with suits jacket cropped or oversized with shoulders exaggerated; shorts and low bulky. What is certain is that, the color gray and the pastel colours are reminiscent of the almost self-evident the decade of the 90’s. There were a number of voices that pointed to it, but the new campaign for the brand has confirmed the trend of conclusions: tailoring female.

PHOTOGRAPHED BY STEVEN MEISEL

Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk are the faces that have joined their forces and their talent to pose in the new campaign for Max Mara. A photo session that clear paints of a past decade, and very masculine with four of the female faces more empowered in the fashion industry, posing in a straight line in different pastel colors. In addition to the sets suit to print in pastel color, the rest of the collection Max Mara is printed in neutral tones. All of them, photographed by Steven Meisel, reflect the imagination of a powerful woman independent spirit for which the brand that takes betting heavily for several seasons. Without a doubt, one of the campaigns most iconic and spectacular of Max Mara.