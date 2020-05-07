girls sinister killings and ruthless

Often it is thought that psychopathy alone is able to sprout from minds adult and under personalities mysterious or introverted, but which few imagine is that sometimes the minds most twisted house in beings more innocent, such as children. For sample of it is Alice, Sweet Alice (1976), a classic film slasher director Alfred Sole.

Karen (Brooke Shields) is a small and sweet girl who is getting ready to celebrate her first communion, so that it has the full attention of their parents, which causes a terrible envy in her sister Alice (Paula Sheppard). The day of the mass, Karen is murdered in a horrific form, while his sister seems unfazed at the fact, it becomes the main suspect of this and other murders that occur when it is near.

Alice, Sweet Alice. Source: DVD-Talk

Alice, Sweet Alice it is a classic of the horror film that has become a ribbon of worship with the passage of the years. The above is not to less if we take into account that, although is not the best slasheryes is the first to do that the sinister side of the plot revolves around the figure of a child.

This causes that the frame is surrounded by a constant aura of suspense and horror thanks to the character of Alice, a girl who on the outside is shown as any innocent young girl barely older than 10 years, but that in the interior is a young psychopath devoid of any remorse and with a mind as machiavellian.

The director is not concerned to keep it a secret, since from the beginning presents Alice as a character is ruthless (almost monstrous) and inhuman, all to make clear how loss of this little girl. If we add to that the adults around them ―including their parents― they are suspicious of the malignancy of the girl, but refuse to accept it (although other to prove it), the film acquires great touches of suspense and an atmosphere of suffocating.

Alice, Sweet Alice. Source: JustWatch

This does not mean that the tape lacks surprises, but

on the contrary, as the that remarque every minute of the madness of the girl causes

that tension go in a gradual increase, mainly due to the presentation of

various facts that make you believe that she might not be the only responsible of the

crimes.

The idea that Alice could be the killer as the idea that it is precisely the key element of the film, as the viewer must decide between believing in all the evidence that point to it as the responsible party or the clues that point to someone else. It is needless to say that the film manages to keep the viewer’s attention until the end precisely because of this.

Respect to the party’s bloodthirsty history, the gore with that Alice, Sweet Alice account is not so much as the that is often displayed in the movies slashersalthough each and every one of the murders that occur do happen in a way very cruel.

Alice, Sweet Alice. Source: Sound Vision

And although the outcome of the story could be minimally unsatisfactory by not having a big final revelation, fortunately, also the last few minutes feature a couple of unexpected scenes that manage to create a pleasant impact.