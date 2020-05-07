Golden globe 2020: Sofia Carson, Joaquin Phoenix, Hailey Bieber and more celebrities in the ‘after’

The feast of the magazine InStyle it is a classic after of the awards in Hollywood. Until you arrive all the guests many times with different dresses that they wore for the ceremony. It is an event that has its own red carpet and the paparazzi and the networks are so attentive to everything that happens there.

Sofia Carson returned to impact in the party post Golden Globes with his supervestido. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

On this occasion, Sofia Carson left his tulle dress pink and put one green taffeta super wide that took all eyes. Paris Hilton bet on the highlights and the transparencies in a dress that allowed to see the bib shorts that I had underneath.

Paris Hilton with glitter and transparencies. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP).

Joaquin Phoenix, one of the most handsome of the night, with tuxedo. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP).

Joaquin Phoenix took away all the sighs with his tuxedoas had happened during the ceremony. Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, bet on the pailletes in XL version with a dress with long sleeves. You also choose to wear sparkles, but with ruffles, Jessica Alba.

Rita Wilson dress with maxipailletes. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jessica Alba with shiny and frilly. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Laura Dern, one of the winners of the night, was showcased with a model stamping and with sleeves that are transparent. Hailey Bieber was one of the sexiest of the night with her minidress cut tuxedo pailletes.

.Laura Dern with print dress with transparencies and a neckline in V. (Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hailey Bieber with minidress with cut tuxedo and glitter. (Photo: Jean Baptiste LACROIX / AFP)

Bella Thorne and Kate Beckinsale bet on the white, a color that pisa is increasingly strong for the night.

Bella Thorne, white, with tagus river to the Angelina. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)