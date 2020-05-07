‘Grace Kelly in the Mercadona’, by Desirée de Fez

I have little resistance to the images of actors and actresses confined. When this crisis began not to understand it. I didn’t understand why I had generated both rejection of the viral Gal Gadot singing ‘Imagine’ with their friends. Or what had seemed to be in bad taste that Jessica Chastain go to Instagram, when he started all of this, a session of photos in which he appeared super sexy in bed and in the bathtub. How uncomfortable were not the photos, but the phrase that went with it: am I doing well on the quarantine at home?. Or why I had generated rejection a video as harmless (and endearing) as that of Laura Dern and his mother, the actress Diane Ladd, congratulating him on the birthday Reese Witherspoon with a choreographed aquatic in the swimming pool of your house.

At first, I thought that it was an unconscious rejection of the confinements the privileged. But then I saw that not. What to me was weird as it was to watch my favorite actresses as the most common of the mortal: without make-up, making life at home, eating as if there was no tomorrow (Naomi Watts in front of a red velvet giant), until through trial and error! I’m not questioning that show up in the tracksuit, cooking, doing exercise or zampando. Missing more. But I try to understand why I clash so much those images. Social networks have made us immune to the intimacy. We are not rare, and not enter the houses of others, or follow the holiday of others. But one thing is to spy on friends, acquaintances or strangers that came in square format when them we discover; and the other, face the realistic version, of be by home, of faces that we associate to the unreal, to what is great, to the sublime, even to the eternal.

Today is Sant Jordi and, looking for an image to upload to networks, I have been embobada with photos Marilyn Monroe, Deborah Kerr or Anne Bancroft reading. They are doing something everyday, but keep its halo of stars, are not far from their image on the screen. In those photos it provides a glimpse into his fictional characters. In these videos and photos of famous confined, not. There is a total decoupling between the person and the star. So, to me, are so strange. It is as if I cross it with Grace Kelly in the Mercadona.