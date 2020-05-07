Horoscope: how much did you parecés to the famous of your same zodiac sign?

The zodiac signs give clues about the personality. The character is influenced, according to astrology, by factors such as the date and place of birth, and the location of the planets at that time.

How much you have in common with celebrities of different fields according to the zodiac? A review by the 12 signs of prominent characters from the world of entertainment, music and sport, with the main distinctive traits and characteristics that define you. Do you like yours?

Aries: These are strong people, dynamic, with energy, instinct and courage. Sometimes they are egocentric and tend to monopolize the leadership. This sign is associated to competitors. For this reason, we find many athletes, such as Puyol, Sharapova and Ronaldinho. There are also many artists arians, such as Russell Crowe, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Eddie Murphy and Sarah Jessica Parker, among others.

Taurus: The bulls are resilient, patient and know how to keep calm. They are very realistic and your asset is intelligence. Iker Casillas, Beckham and Luis Scola are some of the athletes of this sign. Added to these are the artists Enrique Iglesias, Al Pacino, Cher, Jack Nicholson, Janet Jackson, George Clooney, Michelle Pfeiffer, Pierce Brosnan and Penelope Cruz.

Gemini: As the picture that identifies you (two fish encountered), people geminianas are contradictory and versatile, they change with ease. They go from being serene and fascinating to pessimistic and indifferent. They love freedom and independence. Venus Williams, Steffi Graf and Kun Aguero were born of this sign, as well as Paulina Rubio, Marilyn Monroe, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Helen Hunt, Brooke Shields and Morgan Freeman, for example.

Cancer: The cancerianos are familiar, shy, possessive, imaginative and romantic. All this at the same time. Oscillating between melancholy and joy. Lionel Messi, Phelps, Mike Tyson and McGregorson were born under this sign, as well as Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, Chayane, George Michael, Sylvester Stallone, George W. Bush and Pamela Anderson, to name a few.

Leo: Personalities extroverted, authoritative, free, strong, passionate and generous. Leos are optimistic, and sometimes a little reckless. Fernando Alonso, Usain Bolt and Emanuel Ginobili are the athletes of Leo and the artists which accompany them are Ben Affleck, Robert Redford, Madonna, Antonio Banderas, Arnorld Schwarzenegger, Bill Clinton, and Jennifer Lopez, among others.

Virgo: People are meticulous in the details, efficient, severe and rational. On the whole, are good savers. Lance Armstrong, Kuerten, Carlos Moya, Jesse Owens, Lennox Lewis and Rocky Marciano are virginians, as well as Gloria Estefan, Keanu Reeves, Jeremy Irons, Hugh Grant, Cameron Díaz, David Copperfield, Claudia Schiffer, and Richard Gere.

Libra: The librianos are diplomatic, charming and sociable. People are idealistic, peaceful, optimistic and romantic. Ibrahimovic, Hingis, Navratilova, Simona Halep and Serena Williams are some of the libiranos athletes. In addition, the artists Julio Iglesias, Gwyneth Paltrow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Will Smith, Thalia, and Sting belong to the sign of “the scales”.

Scorpio: And yet scorpios are the most intuitive, they tend to be deep and serious, authoritative, jealous, possessive, but mutable and passionate. Diego Armando Maradona is the main athlete of this sign, which he shares with Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Goldie Hawn, Jodie Foster, Demi Moore and Winona Rider, among many other famous.

Sagittarius: Confident, cheerful, sincere, faithful friends, lovers of nature and the outdoors. The athletes recognized this sign are Manny Pacquiao and Jason Collins, while the artists sagitarianos most famous of them are Tina Turner, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Kim Basinger, Brad Pitt, and Jeff Bridges, among others.

Capricorn: Personalities introverted and impulsive… Her features primary are shyness and insecurity. Have a profile that is ambitious, cold, melancholy. But are affectionate. Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher put capricorn on the podium. Ricky Martin, Nicolas Cage, Mel Gibson, Jim Carrey, Diane Keaton, Kevin Costner, Val Kilmer, Denzel Washington and Orlando Bloom share their characteristics.

Aquarius: Sincere, altruistic, sympathetic, and active. Spend moments of great nervousness and tension. Are conceited, very creative and enjoyable. Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Neymar are the players most well-known of this sign. Among the artists are Shakira, John Travolta, Axl Rose, Robbie Williams and Jennifer Aniston.

Pisces: Those who were born under this sign are subtle, sweet, tolerant, unpredictable, romantic but very finicky and unreliable. Believe above all things in the friendship. Mayweather is pisciano as well as Sharon Stone, Elizabeth Taylor, Kurt Russell, Cindy Crawford, Bruce Willis and Drew Barrymore.

