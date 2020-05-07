‘How I Met Your Mother’: All the seasons will come to Amazon Prime Video – News series

In march you’ll be able to enjoy the nine deliveries of the fun series.

The catalogue of Amazon Prime Video is becoming more and more nourished and month-to-month has premieres highlighted. In this service streaming we are home to two of the sitcoms today’s most popular: The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Menhowever, we knew that it was missing one very important one: How I Met Your Mother. For now the platform surprise by announcing that the nine seasons of the series will be available from 1 march.

The production, nominated for two Golden Globes follows a father who tells his children the adventures that lived at the side of your four best friends on the way to meet his mother. This through a series of flashbacks that are fun and endearing, not for nothing the series lasted for nine years. The five main actors are Josh Radnor (Ted), Jason Segel (Marshall), Cobie Smulders (Robin), Neil Patrick Harris (Barney) and Alyson Hannigan (Lily).

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video revealed more premieres that will be during march, among which is the original series for the platform: ZeroZeroZerodrama detective film that follows the shipment of cocaine from mexican cartels that manage production to the trade unions of the crime Italian that is responsible for the global distribution and business in the united States. Its premiere is on the 6th of march.

Another series that is also interesting is This Is Us, whose third season finally will be available in the catalog. On the other hand, Will and Grace also coming to Amazon Prime Video with all its seasons; both series will arrive on the 1st of march. Back to the original productions of the platform, on the 26th of march premieres: Making the Cut, in which a group of designers competing in New York, Paris, and Tokyo to bring its brands to a new level.

Of contents side mexicans come several proposals such as the case of Doubly pregnant (March 19), starring Maite Perroni and Gustavo Egelhaaf. Another added is A dad pirate (March 8), in which Ian discovers that André, a former star of soap opera and current alcoholic, is her real father. The third film in the national up to the catalog is Steel plate (March 29), Alfonso Dosal, Regina Blandon and Quetzalli Cortés estelarizan.

Then, the rest of the content will come to Amazon Prime Video in march: