‘How I met your mother’: Josh Radnor and Cobie Smulders meet five years after the end of the series – News series

One of comedies most famous of CBS ended with the broadcast of the episode ‘Last Forever’ (9×24) march 31, 2014.

How I met your mother ended march 31, 2014 with the broadcast of the episode ‘Last Forever’ (9×24) after nine seasons and, without a doubt, was one of the final more controversy originated when it is revealed that Ted was telling the story to actually be with Robin.

And five years later, the couple has since met in real life after the end of the series. Josh Radnor and Cobie Smulders, such as a self-actor, have been reunited in a Broadway theater while they watched the work Hadestown.

The own Radnor has been the one who has shared this unexpected moment in its official account of Instagram, the same image that you can see at the end of this news. Remember that Cobie Smuldersin addition to participating in the UCM, stars in a new ABC series titled Stumptown and whose trailer you can see above these lines.