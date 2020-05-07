‘How I met your mother’: The theory of colors that he could prevail with who was going to be Ted – News series

The well-known ‘sitcom’ was using a code of colors to symbolize certain feelings.

Many years have passed since that conociesemos to the mother of How I met your mother and many more from that Ted (Josh Radnor) started to go out with Robin (Cobie Smulders). The famous ‘sitcom’ saved many details that perhaps you did not notice at a first time and ScreenRant has trotted out the theory of colors that we are already ahead with who would end up the protagonist.

As all will remember, the mother is symbolized from the beginning of the series with a umbrella yellow. Whenever you talk about it or seem to be about their discovery, it appears this object is unmistakable. That’s why, the color that represents Tracy (Cristin Miliotiis the yellow. It is also the color that has the small yellow bus that is in the apartment of Tracy and that, throughout all the seasons, we see in the shelf behind the children when Ted tells them the story of his life.

The yellow has always represented happiness and, in the case of Ted, it has to do with your desire to find the perfect mate and start a family. It is one of the two colors that dominate the main relationships of the protagonist. The other is purple, which represents, of course, to Robin, who returns at the end.

The purple symbolizes his relationship with Robin and how it contrasts to the woman you actually end up forming a family is sentenced in the second episode, ‘The giraffe purple’. In this chapter, Ted tries to impress Robin celebrating various festivals in your floor. At the same time, a child is trapped in a machine to try to make a giraffe purple and Robin is there to cover it. In the connection, she wears a t-shirt of the same pitch and the parallelism between the two subframes is more than obvious.

It is not the last time that the purple appears in a crucial moment of the series. In the seventh season, when Ted and Robin decide that yours has no future, all the main characters wear a garment of this color. At the end of the episode, Ted goes out to the street and is surrounded by people with umbrellas yellow.

At the end, as it indicates ScreenRantthe yellow and the purple are colors that complement each other. Ted has always had the support of Robin -and she his – and they developed a strong friendship after their break up. However, do not share the same desires for the future and, despite the fact that you want to, Ted finds his way next to Tracy, a person looking for the same thing. Once you have formed a family and that, unfortunately, their companion dies, it is time to return next to Robin, his great love.

Apparently, the team of the series has stated that the theory is pure coincidence, since that is not planned no symbolism through the colors worn by the characters. Even so, fans believe that fits perfectly in the plot and that is too much of a coincidence that both colors appear in important moments of both relationships.

