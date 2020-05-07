How much money are the actors of ‘Friends‘ today?

Are you sure that you know all of Friends? Here we will reveal a few interesting facts.

We assume, equally, that these were the questions that were made actors of ‘Friends’ when the ‘show’ began to run strong, back in 1996 (the third season), and began to earn a lot of money. But a lot-di-ne-ro. So much so, that in the last season agenciaban a million dollars per chapter. That is, 18 million in total, in less than a year. It says soon, but eye there.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were recent thirties in 2004 were dear, famous and almost rich. His life had changed in a matter of a few years.

If you have ever wondered what is the fortune of each one –taking into account that they started charging 22.50 or us $ in 1994 by chapter (540.000 $ per season), and ended up with that million weekly– we now have the answer.

THE FORTUNE OF THE ACTORS OF ‘FRIENDS’

According to the book of the journalist Kelsey Miller, ‘I’ll be there for you’, in the first season, they won 22.500 $ for chapter. In the second, which is more or less the same. And when it came to the third one and onwards were negotiated.

The result was that, in the third, won the 75.000 $ – by-chapter, in the fourth, 85.000 $, in the fifth, 100.00 or $, in the sixth, 125.000 $ and in the seventh and eighth, with 750,000 $. In the ninth won a million dollars, and in the tenth, too, but the series is sindicaba to other countries and hence they also received income.

*All this, there is that taxes millionaires who paid due to those higher income, but even so, the data is overwhelming.

Who is the richest/to today?

The web ‘Celebrity Net Worth’ has been calculated this doubt that overwhelming, combining data from the works of each, their ‘royalty’, their material goods and other ‘info’ of interest that you can learn by clicking on each name.

What about the richer? Of Course, Jennifer Aniston.