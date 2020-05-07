Hw I met Your Mother: Celebrities who appeared in the tv series

Insurance does not recordabas to these guests.

How I Met Your Mother is a television series comedy created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays. Its first broadcast was on September 19, 2005 and were issued 9 seasons.

The main characters of the series are five friends, Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Lily aldrin (Alyson Hanniggan), Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) and Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris.

Related Articles musicRock royalty: 8 celebrities who were named knights

The series features many guests all the time, and almost always tried to super stars like Britney Spears, Mike Tyson, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Kim Kardashian, among others.

Without a doubt, these celebrities did the chapters of HIMY more entertaining and fun.

Katy Perry

“Honey” is the nickname that Ted gives to the singer in the series, she does not remember his real name. Perry plays the role of the cousin of Zoey, who has a character somewhat peculiar and intense.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears appears as the receptionist at the dermatologist Stella Zinma and her name is Abby, who is not only in love but obsessed with Ted, but ends up falling in the hands of Barney. The singer appears in two chapters: “Ten Sessions”, Season 3, Episode 13; and “Everything Must Go”, Season 3, Episode 19. The singer still looked great!

Related Articles entertainmentFamous mexicans who have denied the trial of the Covid-19

Jennifer Lopez

The role of Jennifer Lopez in How I Met Your Mother is Anita Appleby, a writer that makes a book of quotations, and is explicitly feminist. Robin hired her to seduce Barney as spite by his coldness. The chapter in which it appears is: “Of Course”, Season 5, Episode 17.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston played the role of Hammond Druthers, the head of Ted in the architectural office where she works. We can see Craston in “Aldrin Justice”, Season 2, Episode 6; “Columns”, Season 2, Episode 13; and “Platonish”, Season 9, Episode 9.

Related Articles entertainmentFamous that are perfect without makeup

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias plays the role of the groom latino Robin that known in Argentina. Even, the singer interprets the song ‘Someone is me’, in one of the chapters. where they all fall in love with him more. “Wait for It”, Season 3, Episode 1; and “We’re Not from Here”, Season 3, Episode 2. are the two chapters in which we see the Spanish.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is the uncle of Marvin in the series of HIMYM and this helps Robin to lose the fear of holding babies and can finally be in his arms the baby of Lily and Marshall.

Carrie Underwood

Ted fell deeply in love Tiffany (Carrie Underwood), who never decided to leave her boyfriend. The winner of American Idol also appeared in one of the theories that Barney did. Tiffany turned out to be a bad person and left Ted in a very cruel.

Related Articles entertainmentCelebs who mocked God and died

Kim Kardashian

There is a chapter in which the colleagues of Marshall does not cease to judge him for using the bathroom of their job, and Marshall decides to go to the bathroom, Robin and Ted where they simply do not understand what’s going on. When Marshall decides to face the consequences, takes a magazine to go to the bathroom and Kim Kardashian, who was the cover of le editorial, congratulates you for having taken the big step.

Heidi Klum, Miranda Kerr, Alessandra Ambrosio and other models of Victoria’s Secret

Ted and Marshall decide to go to the party of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the own Heidi Klum advises Barney. These two men ever enjoyed more of a party.

What chapter was your favorite?

You may like:

The strange and mysterious message about communism that gave Britney Spears

Britney Spears The Zone, the museum will bring you back to the nineties

Amanda Bynes, Britney Spears and other celebrities who are ‘loving the alien’