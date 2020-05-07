I Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley will work together!

USA, Los Angeles.- The stars Felicity
Jones and Shailene Woodley have signed up to star in and produce The Last Letter From Your Loverthe
love story of Augustine Frizzell set between London and the Riviera. Callum
Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa will be the co-stars of
this romantic plot.
The shoot begins in Mallorca,
Spain, on the 14th of October, before moving to the United Kingdom under production
Blueprint Pictures, Film Farm and Studiocanal. The film is based on the
novel best-selling of Jojo Moyes, which has distributed 3 million copies in all
the world and has been translated into more than 30 languages.
The story follows Ellie (Jones), a young journalist in the London contemporary who discovers a series of love letters that tell the story of a romance intensely romantic but a cross of stars in the 1960’s, unveiling the relationship between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley), and Anthony O’hare (Turner).
But as Ellie
involved in the story, begins to become obsessed with reading and need
to discover the identities of the lovers, as well as getting to know the end of
this love story, which begins a series of adventures in the future
tape that will catch the lovers of the drama and the romance on the big screen.
Pete Czernin and Graham Broadbent of
Blueprint Pictures are producing along with Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of
The Film Farm. Jones and Woodley are executive producers with the financing and
distribution of Studiocanal in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and
New Zealand, in addition to negotiating his arrival to the rest of the world.