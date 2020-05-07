I fight virtual! The new viral challenge with which to entertain the famous Hollywood | Diary of Which

Great Hollywood stars of the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Juliette Lewis, Drew Barrymore, Rosario Dawson, Florence Pugh, Rosie Perez, Zoe Saldana, or Halle Berry participated in a new viral challenge called Boss Bitch Fight Challenge. The game consists of an epic fight virtual.









Zoë Bell, one of the specials of action is most known in the industry, was responsible for putting together the montage in which famous actresses star in this battle.

“I am very boring, want to play with my friends”, begins with the Bell, before the beginning of the round and round of shots, where the participants boast of their great talent in action.

Each of the actresses receives a blow and then returns to his own style. The result is very entertaining.

In addition to actresses known to appear double risk, known for her appearances in a series of action or as extras for movies.