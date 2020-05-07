I Set the 10 full seasons of ‘Friends’!

A milestone of pop culture.

A day like today, but 2004 was transmitted to the last episode of the series ‘Friends’, which after 10 seasons and 236 episodes, it became a landmark of pop culture.

With characters that became iconic, and that transcended to the pair of actors: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, took several prizes, and many psychologists were aware of the same, investigating the cultural impact it generated in viewers.

That is why in this Unboxéalo, we do the unboxing of this amazing set of 10 full seasons of the series ‘Friends.’

¡Disfrútenlo as much as we did recording it!

