I think she gave it all

Yutaka Nakamura, the coach of japanese who worked with the former world number one, Maria Sharapova for seven years, says that the Russian as he gave his all to his career. Sharapova, of 32 years, announced his retirement from tennis last month after winning five Grand Slams in his career.

In a statement to the Mainichi, Nakamura says: “I Think she gave everything. The athlete who won (the Australian Open) was 21 years old and players 10 to 19 years are also performing well.

With the competition ever more difficult, perhaps, she thought now was a good time to retire. She also has an interest in the business, and I think that after we leave the tennis court will reflect on what was learned from the sport and become a person who will influence those around them”

Nakamura says that Sharapova has always had the desire to do better, even when she was at the top. “Even when I win, he talked about the training that we were going to do the next day. I was always thinking about where I could improve.

He liked to try new things, even during training” Nakamura now works as the head tennis and conditioning of strength in the Academy IMG in Florida and says that he wants to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

“Once again, I noticed his greatness, his feeling that he has to move forward without surrender. There may not be an athlete larger than she is. But I want to keep returning things that I learned with her to the younger generation”