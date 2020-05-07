I went expensive! Mandy Moore is sued by a paparazzi I ask a pretty penny!

Mandy Moore never would imagine that sharing a picture of himself on the social networks, you are going to cost a substantial claim against you, and that is what just happened.

The celebrity american he shared a picture where it appears next to your friend, Chase Weideman-Grant, but despite being a simple gesture, for the author of the photograph was a copyright infringement.

The photographer Josiah Kamau presented a formal demand to the recognized singer of 35 years for the photo that you took last year, which was disclosed by her a few days ago, without your permission.

The star of ‘This is us’ I did not know that the image was protected by Kamau under your registration in the Copyright Office of the united States, as well as almost 700 more shots of other celebrities.

The lawsuit filed by the paparazzi comes up to 150 thousand dollars and requires that the trial be jury for the defence to present its arguments against the designer.

The plaintiff countered quickly by his lawyer, who talked to the portal E! News where he indicated that today’s personalities as the actresshave to ask permission from the photographers to share their own portraits.

For now Mandy Moore has not spoken publicly about this fact, but will definitely have to cope with this great demand for a photo that you shared on their networks.