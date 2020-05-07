In addition to a$ 200 million, Kylie Jenner, to purchase the land for$ 85 million

–

Well… we Want to get to this text with only one word: RICH! Hahahaha. Kylie Jenner has proved once again to be a woman superpoderosa. In addition to shell out more than$ 200 million for the purchase of a house is the giant at the end of April we would have made another one ~got a basic~ for this week only. It seems that Ky is now the owner of a plot of land valued at$ 85 million, according to the And. As it should be!

The plot of land of 20 thousand square meters, is located in California and has been in no one else, none other than Miley Cyrus. Our eternal Hannah Montana, used the space for you to build your horses.

Despite the place being empty, the sale has been made, with the inclusion of some of the plans for the building, as the home of a 5-million-square-foot, one-garage for 12 cars, store-houses, and so much more. It remains to be seen if the k-y jelly will proceed with the idea.



