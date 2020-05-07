Irina Shayk revolutionizes Instagram with your photo of teen

There are many people who are taking advantage of these weeks at home to stop and reflect, especially those who are usually traveling due to their work, as is the case of the celebrities. One of his favorite pastimes these days is being the of retrieve old photographs and share them with your followers, something they have done recently Bella Hadid and Heidi Klum. The latest addition to this trend has been Irina Shayk, who has published a snapshot of the posed 20 years ago, when already he saw that pointed out ways in the world of fashion. However, although you can see various of their physical features more characteristic, some of his followers claim that it is impossible to recognize it.







In the picture, a young Irina looks at the camera while wearing a crop top yellow boat neckline that leaves your gut in the air and a pair of clear-cut fit-and-flare and openings in the under. Two decades ago, Russian already showed how well he was posing and is currently considered as one of the most famous models and quoted in the industry. Despite the fact that, if we look closely, we can recognize her look feline, her pouty lips and her eyebrows markedthree of their older identity, there are several followers who have been very surprised by this portrait. “Really, how are you?“, “You’ve changed so much” or “you Look like Adriana Lima” are some of the comments that can be read in the publication, which has close to half a million likes.

Also read: Playing from home, do you Recognize these models from small?







What is certain is that the tan that lucia Irina is more typical of her fellow brazilian, and that is that we are used to seeing the Russian with a skin tone much more clear, but the explanation is more than logical. Surely, the photograph would be taken in the summer and, in addition, the quality is not the best, so the colors look more dark. In addition to this trait, also has called attention specially what greater than it seems, although in the photo caption makes clear the age: 14.







“Amazing how beautiful that you were already 14”, “I looked like a Minion with 14 years. You’re amazing,” or “I’m Not surprised that you are a supermodel” have been made by their followers. Also their companions of profession Martha Hunt or Lily Aldridge have wanted to leave your message with emojis of hearts and the other with a gentle “Ohhhh”.

Loading the player…

