It confirmed! Noah Cyrus is more controversial than his sister Miley and this picture proves it

Noah Lidsey Cyrus, better known as Noah Cyrushe has returned to cause controversy on social networks after he published a photograph that is observed holding a cigarette.

The behavior of the singer of 19 years, is taking the same attitude that had her sister Miley at that age where they also won on many occasions the front pages of the media for their actions rebellious.

Now Noah is receiving hundreds of comments on her personal account on Instagram against, by the picture he posted, because to be a public figure, there are many girls that try to look like she and her parents believe that is not being a good example.

In the photograph looks to Cyrus holding between the fingers of his hand a cigarette but that does not seem to be a common one but something outside of the law.

The image of the singer account with over 200 thousand likes but taking into account that she has more than 5 million followers, it is visible that do not have depth positively the publication.

In 2016, was when Noah decided to dabble in music when he released his first single “Make Me (Cry)” with the collaboration of singer-songwriter Labrinth.

What? Noah Cyrus will be performing the same strategy of character rebellious than his sister to be able to make an impression on the music industry?