I’ve been playing a lot of the Fortnite

Due to the pandemic coronavirus, all are trapped in their homes. They have to find new ways to entertain himself indoors, which can be difficult for some people. Fortunately, Coconut Gauff has found a way to be entertained with a new hobby.

Take a look. Coconut Gauff is playing video games Recently, Coconut Gauff decided to answer some questions in your history of Instagram. One of those questions was about what new hobby has taken.

Coco responded by saying that it has been playing a lot, but don’t know if that counts as a hobby real. It also revealed the game he has been playing, which turns out to be Fortnite, one of the most popular games in the world.

Like any other young man of 16 years, Coco keeps busy playing video games during this time in which everyone is forced to stay at home. Coconut Gauff definitely enjoy playing video games during this time in which there is nothing to do.

But that is not the only thing you are doing. She is a tennis player and can’t afford to lose their physical form, so also is training. Coco had a successful 2019 that saw him win a title on the WTA tour and beat some of the best tennis players.

She will want to capitalize on this success and win some important titles. Considering the fact that she defeated Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams, is very likely to win a major title soon.

Coco will have a good amount of time to train since the WTA Tour only will return in July . She should be ready to play the best tennis I can, and to win a Grand Slam at such an early age. That is something that all tennis fans in the world will want to see.