Jeans high waist: how to combine them and spring trends

The jeans high waist they are one of the favorite pieces for any fashion lover not only because of its distinguished classic silhouette and practicality, charming, and also by the sense of modern style and refined that they fail to incorporate in any outfit without effort, becoming thus the pants most sought after during any season.

In 2020 different types of jeans high waist will come to reign as one of the garments most outstanding and, so that you can be the best dressed with them every day of the year. So take note, because this is the compilation of the relevant trends we have seen in jeans high waist during the spring.

What color is used the jeans of waist-high in the spring?

Of izda., to the right, jeans high waist at Chanel, Alberta Ferretti and Brandon Maxwell © Getty Images

In the spring jeans high waist will be in colors dark blue according to the proposals of prominent fashion houses such as Chanel and Alberta Ferretti. The inspiration in the denim jeans typical it is evident, bringing the essence of the classic models to the modern arenas high, cuts ribbed and baggy.

The house of the american designer, Brandon Maxwell, you have opted to give a power allocated to the marine colors with jeans high waist bell we fell in love with its finish slightly carryoff, which produces a glow very attractive.

What material are the jeans of waist-high in the spring?

Of izda., to the right, jeans high waist in Madewell, Ermanno Scervino and Giorgio Armani

In the spring jeans high waist will be in traditional materials as denim according to the latest collection of the signature of ready-to-wear, Madewell. However, other creators such as the Italian dress designer, Ermanno Scervino, do not refrain from experimenting with other delicate textures to offer a look more original during this 2020, opting for to incorporate lightweight fabrics of cotton with a feminine touch that will look spectacular in spring.

The house of fashion Italian, founded by the legendary designer, Giorgio Armanisupported this trend presented models baggy made from fabrics with a mobility much more dynamic than that of the denim and which will serve both to consolidate a outfits impeccable to attend formal events.

What details are the jeans of waist-high in the spring?

Of izda., to the right, jeans high waist in Blumarine, Amiri and IceBerg © Getty Images

In spring jeans high waist will be with details of youth and fun as elements embroidery and all kinds of patches, as made clear signatures of fashion IceBerg, Blumarine and Amiri in their last presentations. These attractive details are a great way of making each pant a unique model and give them a distinction was able to highlight during the spring.

Although the patches and embroidery details usually work best in the jeans high waist with form fitting cutsthere is also the option of incorporating them into models straight or with a touch baggy similar to the boyfriend jeans to generate an attractive contrast.

How to wear jeans with a high waistline in the spring?

Kim Kardashian accompanied their jeans high waist with a wrap

In spring the women wide hips may accompany their jeans high waist with blouses untucked and a pair of stilettos or, in the event that you want to highlight with impeccable style, with other parts more prominent as blazers or trench coats during the cooler days of the season. Despite the fact that women curvy you might think that these pants do not flatter your silhouette, in reality they are a great way of estilizarla.

As Kim Kardashian shows us time and time again, the jeans high waist can be a great choice to show off a line of neat and attractive during any season, which can easily be combined both with minimalist pieces as with cutting-edge pieces.

How to combine jeans with a high waistline in the spring?

Street style from Paris © Edward Berthelot

In the spring jeans high waist combine with garments oversized, as wraps or bagsin tones and contrasting textures to keep your silhouette from becoming too abstract. A good way to incorporate these elements into outfits that incorporate the use of jeans high waistis limit the use of bright colors just a garment and accessory so as not to generate an outfit that is too saturated.

What are the errors when using jeans high waist in spring?

Shailene Woodley wears jeans high waist with thick seams © Arnold Jerocki

The errors when using jeans high waist in spring consist of compromising the line of the body that jeans high waist looking for highlight models and garments too loose, unable to generate a silhouette attractive.

If you’re not sure that your jeans high waist they are working on your outfit you can follow the example of the actress Shailene Woodleywho even incorporate various loose garments in similar tones to your outfit, managed to highlight her attitude fajando his shirt buttons to focus the attention on your waist, opting for a few jeans hem high they do not hide their high heels and adding a trench coat in warm tone to your outfit to break its uniformity, and produce a visual composition more attractive.