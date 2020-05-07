Jessica Rothe is living her teen dream literal in the remake of Valley Girl

To be in the movie allowed the actress to re-connect with an icon of a movie for teens and put yourself in the place of their favorite heroines.

Long before that end up playing the same character in the new musical star of “Valley Girl”. Jessica Rothe had a meeting “dreamed” with cost Alicia Silverstone.

While Rothe interprets the teenage version of Julie in the 80’s in the film, a remake of music of the jukebox classic from 1983, Silverstone appears as his current counterpart adult and tells the story of her youth to her daughter.

“What’s crazy is that, years before this happened, I sat next to her on a plane. On the bus,” said Rothe to TooFab. “He was walking back and I sat down and looked and said: ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to lose my shit’”.

“I was so excited that we ended up talking for three hours, she gave me advice on his career. It was a dream,” he recalled. “And then, when I was shooting, one of the days that I was to settle down early to be able to be there and greet was a dream come true. She said that she remembered. I have No idea if only I was bothering him, he would Understand completely if you forget. For me, that day was to meet Alicia Silverstone. For her, that day was to share their vegan snacks with a young actress, which I’m sure makes all the time. “

The star of “Clueless” and the movie of the 90’s clearly influenced Rothe, who said that the film was actually how we noticed for the first time, the stereotype of Valley Girl.

“I grew up in Colorado and the film that brought him to Colorado was ‘Clueless,’” explained. “Colorado has 5 years behind in terms of trends … my mother hated it. But it was very funny in this, in fact they hired a coach of speech so that we could talk through the sounds, the expressions, and what we could do.” “

“I feel that what I learned was that it is really love all the words you’re saying”, he added, “and a lot of turning up”.

Valley Girl Musical Remake Trailer Drops – Do a trip trpendicular to the 80’s!

To be in the remake also gave Rothe the opportunity to experience another dream: to be that girl in a teenage romance as “Clueless”, “She’s All That” or “10 Things I Hate About You”.

“I had this moment really target where I was moving away from [costar Josh Whitehouse] and I heard singing behind me and turned around, “ he recalled.” I thought, oh my God, I am the girl of the movie that I saw when I was 13 years old and I thought ‘I Want to be her’, and now I ‘ m her and this is amazing and it was really emotional and sweet and I feel very fortunate to be a part of that. “

“Valley Girl” will be available digitally on 8 may 2020.