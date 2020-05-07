John Williams publishes collaboration with the Vienna Philharmonic – News Last-minute Guatemala

Lady Gaga will release his new album, Chromatica,

on may 29, after delaying its launch by the crisis of the coronavirus,

that also forced her to cancel all promotional activities including a

surprise appearance at the Coachella festival.

Accustomed to the leakage constant,

Gaga has given few details of this new work, of which only one has been published

the simple Stupid Love and in that Ariana Grande, Elton John and the

group k-pop Blackpink collaborate

in three new subjects, according to the list of songs.

“The journey continues. You’ll be able to join me in Chromatica the

May 29,” wrote Gaga on her Twitter account.

The announcement was accompanied by an image in the

the author of Born This Way appears in a dark landscape, that

continues the aesthetic between science-fiction and fantasy that were revealed in the video clip

of Stupid Love and that repeats in the

cover of the album.

Gaga announced in march that it deferred the

publication of his first album, from 2016 indefinitely,

since I had planned to launch it on the 10th of April, in the middle of the peak of the

pandemic.

“This is a hectic time and scary

for all of us, and although I think that art is one of the most strong

that we have, to give us joy and healing in a time like this, simply

I do not seem right to release this album with everything that is happening during

this global pandemic”, he justified the author of hits such as Bad Romance.

A few weeks ago, the artist unveiled the

title of the songs from this job after a string of

supermarkets publish by mistake on their website. The song

Gaga with Ariana Grande will be the fourth song on the album, Rain on

Iwhile his collaboration with Elton John will be in the track 14,

with the name Sine From Above. Sour Candyon the track 10, is the

title of the song recorded with the band k-pop Blackpink.

In addition, it is striking that there are up to

three compositions with the name of the disk, Chromaticaspread over the

beginning, middle, and end of the album as parts I, II, and III.

*EFE