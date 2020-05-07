Julia Roberts and her tribute to the Met Gala

As lovers of the fashion world know, the Met Gala it is one of the most important events of this industry, which is held every year in the Museum of Metropolitan of New York.

However, due to the pandemic that is being lived because of the COVID-19the event had to change its original format (like many), becoming a gala virtual, in which was made a count of the best moments of the pink carpet.

Many of the celebrities that parade each year with their spectacular and expensive outfits, they regretted not being able to attend in this edition, however, did not fail to overlook the gala.

Such was the case of Julia Roberts who, through his personal account of Instagram, shared a photo in which he is seen posing next to the window that gives the impression of being in a bathroom, as the protagonist of “Pretty Woman”, stands in a tub of bath full of foam.

“Here I am… without going to the Met Gala tonight”was the legend with which Roberts accompanied the picture, which looks like an elegant dress of tulle Carolina Herrerathat has also used celebrities such as singer Mandy Moore and the duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

BY DANIELA ZAMBRANO

