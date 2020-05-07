Julia Roberts was not at the Met Gala, but she put the dress on and Meghan Markle used it first

On the first Monday of may marks the day it carries out the Met Gala at the Costume Institute of New York, the annual event of fashion more expected. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, this edition was postponed indefinitely, but in order to lift the mood of Anna Wintour did a special on YouTube and some of the celebrities shared what they would have been.

To commemorate the Met Gala that was not, actress Julia Roberts, 52 years, uploaded a picture to Instagram using the dress you planned to wear to the red carpet of the gala. She posed in her bathroom, standing on a bath with foam (is it a nod to the scene from Pretty Woman?) and a drink in hand. He wrote “Yes, you still have to stay at home.” We are all Julia.

The publication had only two comments before they were blocked, one of the actress Rita Wilson, and the other of Crisloid, a manufacturer of board games (yes, it is quite rare). It is likely that you have disabled the comments, because someone mentioned that the dress tulle Carolina Herrera Resort 2018 had already been seen in Mandy Moore and Meghan Markle.

In September 2017actress Mandy Moore made a dramatic entry in the carpet red Emmy awards 2017 in Los Angeles being by the first time (and before it went on sale) this amazing dress Carolina Herrera Resort 2018, supplemented with jewelry Jennifer Myer and a successful beauty look lips pink and hair a bit loose.

A month later, Meghan Markle wore the same dress tulle two-tone to an editorial from Vanity Fair magazine October 2017 where he also appeared on the cover, captured by the legendary photographer Peter Lindbergh. The dress with bustier goes by the name “Mikado” and in that time it cost $7,990 bucks, but you can now get it for $3,995 dollars.