Jurassic World 3 retrieves the cast original: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern

The three main protagonists of the memorable Jurassic Park Steven Spielberg, 1993, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dernyou will go back to the saga in Jurassic World 3 (provisional name) next to the current protagonists of the current trilogy, as are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. So has announced the own actress Laura Dern at a recent screening of the short Battle at Big Rockthe nexus between Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen and the forthcoming third part, confirming also the presence of his two fellow original cast.

Welcome to Jurassic World

As well as advances the spectacular short Battle at Big Rock, the dinosaurs already live in freedom among the human after the events of Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen of J. A. Bayona, the main beats motiv this third part in which we can also see the mythical Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), a gift for the fans of such a successful film saga.

As it was already made official, the filmmaker Colin Trevorrow it will be the director of the film after directing the first Jurassic World, while he himself, together with Steven Spielberg, will be the executive producers; on the other hand, the filmmaker is in charge of the screenplay in collaboration with Emily Carmichael. The film is scheduled to premiere next June 11, 2021.

Recall that the cast original Jurassic Park has returned in several installments, as was the case of Sam Neill and Laura Dern in Jurassic Park IIIwhile Jeff Goldblum appeared both in The lost world: Jurassic Park as in Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen.

The saga Jurassic World it is one of the franchises highest grossing today, surpassing the 1,600 million dollars at the box office with his first delivery and with more than 1,300 million dollars for The kingdom fallen of J. A. Bayona. On the other hand, Netflix preparing a new animated series with Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous to 2020.

Source | Deadline