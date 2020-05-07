Jurassic World: Dominion Chris Pratt Bryce Dallas Howard coronavirus Colin Trevorrow twitter movies jurassic park | Movies-and-series

“Jurassic World: Dominion”, will be the third installment of the saga starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howardand one of the many productions that they had to stop filming by the coronavirus.

Many films that have had to stop filming by the pandemic, which raised the COVID-19. Still that the estrangement between people, the common standard in many countries, the million-dollar Hollywood productions have had to take a high and abide by the rules.

THE PHOTO VIRAL COLIN TREVORROW

Colin Trevorrowthe director of this subject the resist to remain calm and has already been filtered in the networks that work continues on the editing of the scenes while meeting with the social distancing mandatory.

The filmmaker posted an image behind the scenes of the production. The reaction from the fans the image was instant won 2,5 thousand I like you on twitter, beef where was shared the image.

In it you can see Trevorrow looking at a screen on which appears the character of Isabella Sermon, or is Maisie Lockdown, in a snowy landscape. “To all the professionals of cinema, television, the entertainment world and the world of the arts, join the challenge to post an image in your work. Only a photo. No description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a picture,” writes the director in the tweet that accompanies the photograph.

To all professionals in the film, television, arts and entertainment world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 19, 2020

THEORIES ABOUT THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF THE FRANCHISE

The image has already sparked theories among the fans of the franchise. Have not been slow in creating speculations around this picture, which, along with the previous one, which was a jungle landscape, strengthen the theory of fans.

Which is, that this film will give us a different turn to the saga, because the dinosaurs will be living in different environments and there will be dinosaurs adapted to the different climates of the earth.

