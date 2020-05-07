‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: what is, release date and more on the end of the trilogy – movie News

It promises to be the wistful and the most exciting of the franchise.

Jurassic World: The kingdom fallen was one of the highest grossing films of 2018. The criticism of the movie directed by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona (The impossible) was not friendly, although the die-hard fans of the franchise defended with vehemence. The filmmaker gives the chair now Colin Trevorrow (who started the new trilogy to close with Jurassic World: Dominion (what will it be?) and, of course, having as executive producer the very Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One). Trevorrow has revitalized a franchise that had been forgotten, giving freshness and air of nostalgia that followed the narrative and evoked a classic from 1993: Jurassic Park.

This meant that the expansion of the universe and play with more factors, because now the technology is at another time, undoubtedly. Even so, both in Jurassic World as well as in its sequel continued to be using animatronics to the dinosaurs and the rest of the sequences were manipulated obviously with CGI. Another point in its favor is its two stars: Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, who, with a chemistry that is palpable on the screen have been part of the success of these two films.

On the other hand, in The kingdom fallen there was a cameo of Jeff Goldblum in his legendary role as Ian Malcolm, which began to generate more and more rumors strong about a possible meeting with his old colleagues: Laura Dern and Sam Neill for the third part, which is currently a reality. As many of you know, the end of the sequel to kidnapped countless animals of the island to do with them, an auction and a series of experiments; fortunately they were released, although to the city.

The surprise ending definitely leaves the door open, and it is the perfect excuse to be able to reunite both the cast of Jurassic World as with the Jurassic Park. The factor of the original cast is one of the things that has most excited fans and, although we do not know how much involvement you will have in the plot, Trevorrow must assume ahead of time that we want to see and a lot.

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’?

The premise of Jurassic World: Dominion it is a secret, however, imagine that mankind and the dinosaurs will have to share a territory, although obviously the first are at a disadvantage. Colin Trevorrow, who also wrote the script, has let slip that not precisely will see the animals wander in big cities, such as ever saw the T-Rex in the last act of The lost world, but the spaces where the meetings will occur will be different.

Regardless of the mystery this is a dream come true for the fans, because in the five movies, all have occurred in the two Islands Sarcastically and Cloud. Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) will continue to command the plot and we imagine that will be searched for the creatures in as much as possible to avoid any tragedy. It is here where we assume that we will enter Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Alan Grant (Sam Neill), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to the rescue.

WHO STAR IN ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’?

Confirmed are Dallas Howard and Pratt, as well as the trio’s original Jurassic Park: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. Another signing endearing is Joseph Mazzello in his role of Tim, also the protagonist of the original first film. To the side of them repeated Jurassic World: Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, and Daniella Pineda. On the other hand, the new signings are DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie and Dichen Lachman.

WHEN IT DEBUTS ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’?

The filming began last February, but was suspended a couple of weeks due to the pandemic coronavirus, for which until now it is unknown when it will resume recordings, which may impact on that the film is not ready for release, but for now still scheduled for the 11th of June 2021. It is true that lack a little over a year, although the preparation for this type of films is time consuming and a logistical exact for it to turn out according to plan.

TRAILER FOR ‘JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION’

You don’t have any teaser of Jurassic World: Dominionbut Universal released the first poster, which plays with the colors and the design of Jurassic Park. What we also have is a short film titled Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock, which follows the encounter between a family in the forest with one of the dinosaurs that were released. It was directed by Trevorrow and is a connection between the second and third installment of the new trilogy, so we can give you an idea of where you could go to the third part.