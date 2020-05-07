Kim Kardashian wants to say goodbye to Kourtney Kardashian on the reality show

Kim Kardashian, if stressed with her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the episode on Sunday (8) of the reality tv show family, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ and he threatened to take her away from program, do not open up about certain aspects of his personal life, and not being ‘such a secret’.

Kim said that, at times, you know for the life of her sister via the Internet, and not because of it.

“Kourtney spends a lot of time away from the cameras. She doesn’t talk about her relationship, but you can see the pictures-the paparazzi of her and the guy, I can’t tell you the name of it on the show, because Kourtney doesn’t want to talk about. I’m going to see that stuff or read about it online and I wonder how this will actually come to pass? She is talking to this person? And you do realize that this is true, but it is such a secret to us that, not tell us”, he claimed.

During the conversation, Khloe Kardashian has ensured that it is always ‘transparent’ to viewers, because it feels that it is his ‘job’, but Kourtney disagreed, and argued that there is a ‘fine line’ between being transparent and wanting to preserve some part of your life.

Kim said that her and Khloe had to make up too much of the decision-making of his brothers, including Rob Kardashian – to prevent those things.

She went on to say, “Our job is to be open and honest and share too much of ourselves, and, in the last few years, it seems that Kourtney has been open about her personal life in front of the camera. So, every day that Kourtney is not filming, Khloe and I have to share. Because if we don’t, we’re in the sharing of our lives, so what’s the program?”, critical.

“She doesn’t want to show up, you do not want to work, you will have too many limits, you’re out.”

Subsequently, the matriarch, Kris Jenner, ended up organizing a family get-together to discuss the matter, but when Kourtney refused to share anything about your relationship with the camera, and his brethren questioned his future in the program.

Kim said: “I Am 100 percent in favor to Kourtney to follow your dreams and don’t be in the program. If that’s what she wants to do … it does Not make sense, especially if she is not willing to share anything about her personal life on camera. I really like all of it is right, but I don’t feel it is right, and I don’t see how this can go on like this.”

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian has commented on her desire to leave the reality show to focus on her family. The advantage to considering the idea of moving to a different country.

She said at the time: “I’ve just decided to spend more and more time as a mom and put most of my energy there. I’m not saying goodbye”.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007, and is now in season 17.

